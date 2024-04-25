RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


US woman who 'tried to bribe' CISF personnel with gold held
April 25, 2024  22:56
Image only for representation
A United States woman who allegedly tried to 'bribe' a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel with smuggled gold was apprehended at the Delhi airport, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport early on Wednesday, when a passenger identified as US citizen Farah Deeko Mohamed arrived from Nairobi (Kenya) on an Air India flight.

The passenger was intercepted by CISF personnel while she was being frisked before taking a connecting Air India flight to Hyderabad, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said.

She was found carrying five gold bars (weighing 50 grams each) and some jewellery worth about Rs 35 lakh by concealing it in her undergarments, the officer added.

"The passenger discreetly offered some gold she was carrying to the CISF woman personnel who frisked her, in exchange for allowing her to proceed with the precious metal," a CISF spokesperson said.

"The personnel rejected the bribe and promptly apprehended the passenger," the spokesperson said.

The passenger was handed over to Customs officials for further investigation.  -- PTI
