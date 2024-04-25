Toilet cleaner mixed in Imran Khan's wife's food: Spokesperson





The cleaner was allegedly mixed with her food on Shab-e-Barat on February 24. "We found out that two or three drops of toilet cleaner were added to Bushra Bibi's Iftar meal," the spokesperson of Bushra Bibi, Mashal Yousafzai, was quoted as saying by the Geo news.





She claimed that after consuming the meal, her health deteriorated and it was getting worse every day. Khan, 71, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has many times claimed that Bushra Bibi, 49, was given food mixed with toilet cleaner.





The spokesperson said before her arrest, she did not have any problems, including blood pressure and diabetes. Since her arrest, Bushra Bibi's health has deteriorated, something must have happened, she said expressing her apprehension. Bushra Bibi, convicted in two different cases, is being held at the Bani Gala home since the couple was sentenced in the un-Islamic nikah' case in February.





The Bani Gala residence has been converted into a sub-jail for the former prime minister's wife. Yousafzai, also the advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, questioned why Bushra's medical tests were not conducted when the court had been directing the authorities for three weeks.





She also wondered who was preventing the authorities from conducting the medical tests. The court has directed (authorities) to conduct her endoscopy and blood test. Endoscopy revealed ulceration and inflammation in the stomach, said Yousafzai. She said despite the orders of the court, they did not let the former first lady get her blood tested.





She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also asked that the blood test should be done by Al-Shifa Hospital and be cross-checked at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.





She said, "The blood test could reveal whether the element of poison was present in her blood or not." Yousafzai said a couple of days ago, Bushra had pain in her chest and left arm. The jail doctor did an ECG and it was not normal, she claimed. -- PTI

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was reportedly given at least two to three drops of "toilet cleaner" mixed in an Iftar meal, her spokesperson said on Thursday.