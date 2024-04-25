RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


The real reason why Modi says what he does -- Hindu India accepts it
April 25, 2024  15:05
"The reason the prime minister of the "mother of democracy' could refer to more than 200 million Muslim citizens as "infiltrators' and those who "produce many children' is because he could.

"If the prime minister can get away with expressions of naked prejudice, it is not only because the Election Commission ignores its constitutional duties. A large swathe of Hindu India applauds and approves of Modi's bigotry and does not care that their prime minister, after a decade in power, is given to deliberate misinterpretation, religious incitement and outright lies," writes Samar Halarnkar. 

Rajiv abolished inheritance tax for Indira's wealth: Modi
Rajiv abolished inheritance tax for Indira's wealth: Modi

The Congress wants to reinforce the tax more powerfully now after its four generations reaped benefit of the wealth passed on to them, he said.

I don't see much harm in Impact Player rule: AB de Villiers
I don't see much harm in Impact Player rule: AB de Villiers

The Proteas batter played for RCB from 2011-21.

Kejriwal demanded kickbacks from liquor businessmen: ED to SC
Kejriwal demanded kickbacks from liquor businessmen: ED to SC

Justifying his arrest, the ED said Kejriwal had been arrested bona fide and not for any mala fide or extraneous reasons.

Dil Dosti Dilemma Review: Sweet
Dil Dosti Dilemma Review: Sweet

Dil Dosti Dilemma is a coming-of-age series without profanity, and that by itself breaks the current mould, observes Deepa Gahlot.

Predictions of normal monsoon boost prospects for domestic agrochem firms
Predictions of normal monsoon boost prospects for domestic agrochem firms

