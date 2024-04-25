The real reason why Modi says what he does -- Hindu India accepts it





"If the prime minister can get away with expressions of naked prejudice, it is not only because the Election Commission ignores its constitutional duties. A large swathe of Hindu India applauds and approves of Modi's bigotry and does not care that their prime minister, after a decade in power, is given to deliberate misinterpretation, religious incitement and outright lies," writes Samar Halarnkar.





Read the column here

"The reason the prime minister of the "mother of democracy' could refer to more than 200 million Muslim citizens as "infiltrators' and those who "produce many children' is because he could.