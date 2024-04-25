Rajiv ended inheritance law to save his property: PM





Addressing an election rally in Morena, Prime Minister Modi said, "The facts relating to Inheritance Tax are eye-opening. When former PM Indira Gandhi died, her children were going to get her property. But there was a rule earlier, that before the property goes to the children some part of it was taken by the government. Congress had formulated a law on this. To save the property so that it does not go to the government, the then PM Rajiv Gandhi scrapped the inheritance law. After accumulating wealth over four generations, now they want to loot your wealth."





Criticising the Karnataka government's decision to categorise the entire Muslim community in the state under the OBC category, the Prime Minister said that the opposition party will implement this model in the entire nation.





"Congress government in Karnataka declared all the people of the Muslim community in Karnataka as OBC. Congress already added so many new people into the OBC community that earlier OBCs used to get reservations in education and government jobs but now these reservations they used to get have been secretly snatched away from them," PM said.





Prime Minister said that when Congress was at Centre in 2011, it had decided to give away a part of OBC reservation on religious lines."On December 19, 2011, a note was run in the cabinet which mentioned that a part of 27 per cent OBC must be given to a specific religion. Later, the Andhra Pradesh High Court struck the decision of Congress. They went to Supreme Court but they also upheld the decision of Andhra HC.





In 2014, they again mentioned in their manifesto if the reservation has to be given on the religious lines then they will go ahead with it," the PM said.





"Here in Madhya Pradesh, those getting the benefit of reservations such as Yadavs, Khushwahas, Gujjars and other backward classes, all your reservations will go away to their favourite vote bank. They want to implement this model in the whole country," he added.

