RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Raised this matter with Iranian authorities: MEA on Kashmir issue
April 25, 2024  21:41
Randhir Jaiswal
Randhir Jaiswal
In the wake of Kashmir issue finding its way into a joint statement issued at the conclusion of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Pakistan, India on Thursday said it has 'raised this matter with the Iranian authorities'.

President Raisi paid an official visit to Pakistan from April 22-24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian as well as other members of the cabinet and senior officials.

Pakistan and Iran have agreed that the Kashmir issue should be resolved through 'peaceful means based on the will of the people' of the region, said a joint statement issued by the two countries after Raisi's maiden visit to Islamabad on Wednesday.

In response to a question on the Kashmir issue being mentioned in the joint statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "On that issue, we have raised this matter with the Iranian authorities." 

Responding to a poser on whether Raisi has also proposed to visit India, he said, "Regarding your second question about their President's visit, as you know, we inform you about such visits at appropriate time, when everything is ready and finalised."

The joint statement stated that taking note of developments at regional and global levels, both sides stressed the importance of peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy to find mutually acceptable solutions to common challenges.

India has previously rejected such statements by other countries on the Kashmir issue.

"The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh are and always will be integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has locus standi to comment on the same," the MEA spokesperson has asserted repeatedly.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Scale of human rights abuses increased under Modi: US report
Scale of human rights abuses increased under Modi: US report

An independent United States Congressional research report has alleged that the scope and scale of human rights abuses in India has increased under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IndiGo, Air India plan to buy 170 wide-body planes
IndiGo, Air India plan to buy 170 wide-body planes

In little over a year, Air India and IndiGo have announced plans to purchase up to 170 wide-body planes as they bet on ambitious expansion and efforts also continue to make India a global aviation hub. Also, the two carriers' orders...

EC issues notice over Modi's 'mangalsutra' speech
EC issues notice over Modi's 'mangalsutra' speech

Separately, the poll panel also issued a notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, asking him to respond to the complaints filed by the BJP against him and the main opposition party's senior leader Rahul Gandhi regarding their...

Firing outside Salman's home: Cops claim 'international link'
Firing outside Salman's home: Cops claim 'international link'

The Mumbai police on Thursday told a court in Mumbai that there is a possibility of an 'international connection' in the recent firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence.

Nehra, not Hardik, built GT legacy? Gill's admission
Nehra, not Hardik, built GT legacy? Gill's admission

Shubman Gill feels that he will be "doing injustice to himself and his team" if national selection occupies his mind.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances