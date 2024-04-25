PM publicising Cong manifesto for 1st time: Ramesh





"BJP is in trouble. The PM is baffled. Since April 19, he has been trying to take the whole agenda in a different direction. He tried to give a communal angle to our manifesto, after which, he raised some issues which are not there in our manifesto... He is publicising our manifesto during his election rallies. Even though this publicity is wrong, it is based on lies, still, this is the first time that the PM is publicising the opposition's manifesto," he said.





Jairam Ramesh challenged the PM's claim that their manifesto talks about wealth redistribution, stating that there is not one word in their 50-page manifesto that hints at wealth redistribution.





"The PM says that our manifesto talks about wealth redistribution. I challenge him that in our 50-page manifesto, there is not one word that hints at wealth redistribution," he said.





He mentioned that the Congress manifesto does not include any mention of inheritance tax, hence, it is not part of their agenda.





"I want to clarify one thing. There is no mention of inheritance tax in our manifesto, it is not our agenda. The truth is, that in 1985, PM Rajiv Gandhi abolished the inheritance tax.. We never mentioned anything about inheritance tax, and it is not a part of our agenda," he said.





A controversy erupted after the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda, while emphasising the need for policy towards wealth redistribution, spoke about the concept of inheritance tax prevailing in America and said that these are issues that will need to be discussed.





However, the Congress party has distanced itself from the remarks and said that inheritance tax laws do not reflect the position of the party. But, the BJP came guns blazing at the Congress party over Pitroda's remarks. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday criticised the Congress party's proposal for an inheritance tax, accusing them of intending to seize the property of common people.

