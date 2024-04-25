Nadda brought 5 bags of cash to Bihar: Tejashwi





Speaking to reporters in Patna on Wednesday, Tejashwi Yadav said, "I have received news that he (BJP chief JP Nadda) has brought several bags with him. He is distributing them at places where elections are taking place. Get this checked, the allegations are true. I am not lying. Agencies are helping him openly. He is coming from Delhi and bringing five bags with him."





On Prime Minister Modi's mangalsutra jibe, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Just look at the price of gold these days, women cannot even afford a mangalsutra today and they are talking about snatching it away."





Earlier, Prime Minister Modi last week alleged Congress wants to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among "those having more children".





Referring to reports about Congress's intention to redistribute wealth if elected to power, the Prime Minister said the party would conduct a survey and they would not even let Mangalsutra remain with women and "will go to this extent."





"When they (Congress) were in government, they said that Muslims have the first right over India's resources. So, they will distribute this wealth (property and gold) among those having more children, among illegal immigrants...this Urban Naxal thinking won't even spare your Mangalsutra," the PM said.





Meanwhile on Thursday Tejashwi Yadav posted a video posting a series of queries to the Prime Minister.





In his video the RJD leader said "I want to ask Prime Minister Modi, why do you want to end the Constitution and democracy? Why do you want to snatch away the reservation and jobs of Dalits, backwards, deprived and poor? Why do you want to make the poor poorer and the rich richer? Bihar gave you 39 seats, but what did you give to Bihar in 10 years? Why don't you come to Bihar and talk about work?

