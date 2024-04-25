Molestation-accused Brij Bhushan confident of ticket





The BJP, which has declared its candidates for the majority of the seats in Uttar Pradesh, has so far not announced its candidate for the Kaiserganj seat. Brij Bhushan Singh said, "I am not a candidate right now. But the BJP has no contest on the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat. Last time, victory was won by more than 2 lakh votes; this time, the workers have given a slogan of 5 lakh votes. If God has decided this, what can I do? But I am a strong contender, so I will contest 99.9 per cent, 0.1 per cent would remain." Further, the sitting MP said that even if the party announced the candidate just an hour prior, people would make him win.





"The party believes that Kaisarganj is a seat of the BJP. Even if they announce the name of candidate just an hour prior, the people of the state will make the BJP candidate win. Has the party denied me a ticket? Has the party released a list that does not have my name? Kaisarganj is one among the 400 seats. PM Modi doesn't need to contemplate Kaisarganj, I would like to tell him that we will begin (the victory) from here. Rahul ji and Priyanka will have no impact on Purvanchal. People of Kaisarganj will get good news suddenly. The entire region will be happy," Brij Bhushan added.





Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat will vote on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election. In the 2019 election, Brij Bhushan secured 5,81,358 votes. -- ANI

As speculation over Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj seat deepens, sitting MP Brij Bhushan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment of female wrestlers, said on Wednesday that there are 99.9 per cent chances that he will contest from the seat.