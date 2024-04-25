RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi speaks to Meloni, thanking her for...
April 25, 2024  22:32
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to his counterpart in Italy Giorgia Meloni and thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit in June.

In a post on 'X', Modi said he greeted Meloni and the people of Italy on the 79th anniversary of Liberation Day.

'Thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit in June. Discussed taking forward #G20India outcomes at the G7. Reaffirmed commitment to deepening our Strategic Partnership,' Modi said.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, officials said.  -- PTI
