Medical board suggests Kejriwal to continue insulin

A five-member medical board set up on the direction of a Delhi court has suggested the administration of low-dose insulin to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal twice a day for the next five days in Tihar Jail, official sources said on Thursday.





They said the board will review the situation after five days.





The board constituted by the director of AIIMS consists of an endocrinologist and a diabetologist.





The first dose of insulin was given to Kejriwal on Monday evening when his sugar level had spiked up to 217. It was done on the advice of AIIMS doctors.





The medical board, constituted the next day, advised the continuation of the dosage for five days, the sources said.





He is getting a low dose of insulin twice a day, before lunch and dinner, daily, they said.





"Kejriwal's health is being monitored by doctors of Tihar and he is being provided home-cooked food and other medicines prescribed by his doctors," an official of Tihar jail said.





Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party had alleged a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal in jail by denying him insulin and other medicines for diabetes.





The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy.





He has been lodged in the Tihar jail number 2 since April 1. -- PTI

