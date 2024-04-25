RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


KKR bowling woes under spotlight vs shaky Punjab Kings
April 25, 2024  15:48
Mitchell Starc will be desperate to justify his USD 3 million price tag as Kolkata Knight Riders bowling unit try to find ways to be less profligate when it is pitted against a perennially under-achieving Punjab Kings in an IPL match in Kolkata on Saturday. 

 KKR is currently second in the 10-team table with 10 points, four behind table toppers Rajasthan Royals (14 points) and the team's success is largely due to the batting efforts from the top-order. 

 In Punjab Kings, they meet a side that has been inconsistent and despite two good finds in Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, they haven't exactly done well during key moments and like every other year, they are all but out of play-off contention.
The announcement on integration of WhatsApp with its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) services was made by the CJI before a nine-judge bench headed by him commenced the hearing on the vexed legal question arising from the...

This recipe has a wonderful royal touch.

'Our target was 180, but Rishabh was confident and he single-handedly batted very well in the last 5 overs.'

'The estimated expenditure is expected to be more than double the Rs 60,000 crore spent in 2019'

'I am truly grateful to him and wouldn't have been close to what I am now if it wasn't for him.'

