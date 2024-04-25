RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kalpana Soren to contest polls
April 25, 2024  17:14
Kalpana Soren with Mallikarjun Kharge. File pic
Jailed ex-CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana to contest bypolls from Jharkhand's Gandey assembly seat: JMM.


What Keeps Rishabh Pant Awake At Night
'When I was injured, I had a conversation with myself that when I am back, I should be looking better, moving better and thinking better. Something that keeps me awake at night is that I should not be in the same place.'

DC Vs GT: Who Took Best Catch? Vote!
Who took the best catch at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Wednesday night?

Priyanka to contest Rae Bareli, Rahul Amethi: Sources
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are likely to contest the Lok Sabha election from Rae Bareli and Amethi seats, respectively, sources said on Thursday.

Recipe: Richard Holkar's Murgi Survedar
This recipe has a wonderful royal touch.

Indian badminton star reveals 'chronic' health battle
H S Prannoy has revealed that he has been battling a chronic gastrointestinal disorder for the past four months

