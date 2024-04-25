RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


JD-U leader shot dead in Patna
April 25, 2024  09:31
Janata Dal-United leader Saurabh Kumar was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Patna on Wednesday night, police said. 
 
Police said that Saurabh Kumar was returning from a wedding reception function when the attack was carried out. 

One person who accompanied the JD-U leader was also injured in the incident. 
 
"Saurabh Kumar came with his friends to attend a reception function. While returning he was shot by unidentified assailants who were on a motorcycle. Then he was taken to hospital and one other person named Munmun Kumar also sustained injuries. They were taken to Kankarbagh Uma hospital, however, by then Saurabh Kumar died. We are examining the matter," SDPO Masaurhi, Kanhaiya Singh said. 
 
Police official said that a search for the unidentified assailants is underway. 
 
Further details are awaited. -- ANI
