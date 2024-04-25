RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ex-SSP's son kills youth for eating half of his girlfriend's burger in Karachi
April 25, 2024  18:37
Image only for representation
The son of a retired senior police officer in Pakistan's Karachi city killed a 17-year-old boy, the son of a sessions judge, for eating half of a burger he had ordered for his girlfriend.

The incident happened on February 8 in Karachi's posh Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area, police said on Wednesday, adding that the investigation into the case is now complete.

According to the investigating officer of the case, Daniyal Mir Bahar, the son of retired Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nazir Ahmed Mir Bahar, had invited Ali Kerio, son of Karachi District South sessions judge Javed Kerio, to his house and later his girlfriend Shazia also joined them.

Daniyal had ordered two zinger burgers for himself and Shazia, but Ali purportedly consumed half of one burger. This enraged Daniyal so much that he seized his security guard's assault rifle and opened fire on Ali, who later succumbed to gunshot injuries on the way to the hospital, police said.

"Daniyal got into a serious fight with Ali over why he ate half of the burger without permission which was ordered for his girlfriend Shazia," the investigating officer said.

"We have arrested the accused and he is in jail pending trial," the officer said.  -- PTI
