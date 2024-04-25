EC seeks reply from BJP on PM's Banswara speech

The Election Commission seeks a reply from the BJP on a complaint by the Congress and other opposition parties about PM Modi's Banswara speech.





The EC takes cognisance of the alleged Model Code of Conduct violations by PM Modi as well as Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. EC shares model code violation allegations against PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi with BJP, Congress chiefs and seeks a response by April 29.





"Political parties will have to take primary and increasing responsibility for conduct of their candidates, star campaigners," the EC said.





Campaign speeches by those holding high positions are of more serious consequences, says EC.





More details awaited.



