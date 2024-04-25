Cops harassing Cong workers in Bengal: Adhir to EC

Cops harassing Cong workers in Bengal: Adhir to ECApril 25, 2024 00:31
West Bengal Congress chief and Baharampur Lok Sabha seat candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday shot off a letter to Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar, seeking his intervention into alleged harassment of party workers by policemen with an 'intention to affect the party's poll prospects'.
Chowdhury, in his two-page letter, alleged that two police officers in Baharampur have been harassing Congress workers, 'implicating them on false and frivolous charges, with an intention to affect the party's prospects in the Lok Sabha elections'.
'I am writing to bring to your attention and seek your immediate intervention to put an end to the blatant acts of misuse of the law by the law enforcement agencies themselves in implicating persons affiliated to the Congress on false and frivolous charges with the obvious intention to mar the party's electoral prospects,' he said in the letter.
The Congressman also highlighted a couple of alleged incidents and said that they were 'systematically planned' aimed at demoralising party workers, and 'hindering my election campaign'.
'... in these blatantly dirty acts of misuse of the law to harass, and implicate Congress workers to demoralise and stall my election campaign,' he said urging the poll body to replace the officers immediately.
Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, seeks a sixth straight term from the seat, where he is pitted against cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan of the Trinamool Congress. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Not changing 2G judgment, non-auction allocation only for...: Sources
The government is not seeking to change the 2012 Supreme Court judgment that backed auction as the preferred mode of allocating telecom spectrum except for narrowly defined sectors such as satellite communication and defence where the...
'Can't control polls': SC to EVM critics as it reserves order
The Supreme Court said on Wednesday it cannot 'control the elections' or issue directions simply because doubts have been raised about the efficacy of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), as it reserved its judgment on a clutch of petitions...
Modi's 'redistribution' charge against Cong gets Pitroda's booster
In his poll rallies, Modi framed Pitroda's comments in his wider onslaught against the Congress, asserting that they have exposed its hidden agenda and that the party has become so removed from the country's social and family values that...