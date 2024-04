Congress wants to auction PM's post: BJP

They have come up with their own corruption, dynastic profession, ambition and confusion," Poonawalla told ANI.





"There is such a fight among themselves because of their ambition and confusion. They want to auction PM Modi's post...They should announce their candidate for the Prime Ministerial post," he added.





Meanwhile, the BJP on Thursday continued its attack on Congress over the latter's alleged inheritance tax proposal.





Wading into the controversy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the Congress of intending to seize the property of common people. He alleged that the Congress plans to distribute the people's wealth among the Rohingyas as part of their vote bank policy.





"The mindset of Congress for the country and the common people of the country was revealed during the UPA government regime and yesterday. There were hints even in the Congress manifesto. What Sam Pitroda said yesterday was advocated for by then Home Minister P Chidambaram too. Congress looted the country's resources for almost 60-65 years. Now, it has its eyes set on common people's property. That is why it is talking about Inheritance tax. It will be distributed among people who are intruders. Who doesn't know that behind the crores of intruders, Rohingyas in different parts of the country is Congress' vote bank policy? They have always done politics at the cost of the nation, inheritance tax is a part of it," he said.





"It is good that Congress departed in 2014; otherwise, Congress would have implemented it at that time itself," he added.

