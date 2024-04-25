Champion D Gukesh comes home to rousing welcome

History-making teen Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh was swamped by fans as he returned to an enthusiastic reception here on Thursday after becoming the youngest challenger to the world title following his triumph at the prestigious Candidates Chess Tournament in Toronto.

Hundreds of students from the Velammal Vidyalaya, the school where Gukesh studies, lined up at the airport at least one hour before his flight landed to greet the 17-year-old chess prodigy.

A sizeable general crowd also built up as his arrival time drew closer and the area around the arrival gate was jam-packed in no time.

The youngster walked out at around 3am and he was immediately flanked by the jubilant mass. In no time, he had garlands around his neck even as the police jostled to escort him out safely.

"I feel very happy for this homecoming, this is a special achievement. I was in a good space since the beginning of the tournament, I had full confidence that I will emerge top in this tournament and luck was on my side as well," Gukesh said while talking to the media at the airport.

"It's good to see so many people enjoy chess...I thank the Tamil Nadu government. I thank my Appa, Amma, coach, friends, family, sponsor and my school for being alongside me and playing an amazing role in helping me win this tournament," he added.

His mother Padma, who is a microbiologist, was there to receive him along with some other members of the family and the young champion had a huge smile on his face the moment he spotted her in the crowd. They exchanged a hug after greeting each other.

Gukesh's father Rajinikanth, who is an ENT surgeon but quit his practice to support him, had travelled with the teen to Toronto for the tournament.

On Monday, Gukesh became the first Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand to win the Candidates Tournament, which is held specifically to decide the challenger for the reigning world champion.

He became the youngest ever challenger for the title, bettering the record created by the legendary Garry Kasparov 40 years ago.

The triumph entitles Gukesh to a clash against reigning world champion Ding Liren of China in the last quarter of the year. -- PTI