RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Centre grants VIP security to Punjab Cong rebels
April 25, 2024  20:56
image
Three former leaders of Punjab Congress, two of whom recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, have been provided a VIP security cover of armed paramilitary commandos by the Union government, official sources said on Thursday.

Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, his mother Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary and Tajinder Singh Bittu have been given a 'Y' category security cover owing to threats ascertained to them by central intelligence agencies, they said. 

Karamjit Kaur and Bittu have recently joined the BJP.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to provide the security cover, the sources said. Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, the MLA from Phillaur, was recently suspended by the Congress for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

He had allegedly made statements against the party's Jalandhar candidate and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi opposing the latter's candidature from Jalandhar.

His mother Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, who had unsuccessfully contested from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat last year, joined the BJP on April 20. 

Bittu, All India Congress Committee secretary in-charge of Himachal Pradesh who is considered a close aide of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, had also joined the BJP the same day.

As part of the 'Y' category security, about four-five armed commandos will escort each of the three politicians during their travel in Punjab.

The CRPF is expected to soon take over the security of the three leaders.

The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z+ followed by Z, Y+, Y and X.   -- PTI

IMAGE: BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bittu with party president J P Nadda, in New Delhi on April 20, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Chess whiz Gukesh reveals his inspiration: Find out who
Chess whiz Gukesh reveals his inspiration: Find out who

D Gukesh admires the way charismatic former India skipper MS Dhoni and iconic tennis player Novak Djokovic

Rahul, Hema in fray as 88 seats go to polls in Phase 2
Rahul, Hema in fray as 88 seats go to polls in Phase 2

Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held on Friday for 88 seats in 13 states with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking a second-straight term from Wayanad in Kerala.

India calls US report on human rights 'deeply biased'
India calls US report on human rights 'deeply biased'

India on Friday described a United States State Department report citing alleged incidents of human rights violations including in Manipur as 'deeply biased' and said it reflects a poor understanding of India and it attach no value to it.

Investors' wealth up by Rs 11 lk cr in 5 days
Investors' wealth up by Rs 11 lk cr in 5 days

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to a lifetime peak of Rs 404.18 lakh crore on Thursday helped by a five-day rally in benchmark indices, making investors richer by Rs 11.29 lakh crore. Recovering after a sell-off...

Shikhar Dhawan's comeback on the cards
Shikhar Dhawan's comeback on the cards

PBKS spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi said Dhawan is on a recovery course and the left-hander could possibly make a return in their next game in Chennai.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances