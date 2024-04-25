BJP will end quota for Muslims in Telangana: HM





"BJP has decided that they will end reservation for Muslims done by Congress and TRS in Telangana and make reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs," Amit Shah said at a public meeting in Siddipet.





Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had said last month that the Congress government in the state would protect the four per cent reservation for Muslims in education and employment.





In his remarks, Amit Shah accused Congress of making Telangana a "ATM of Delhi".





He said the BJP-led government has worked to eliminate pending problems in the country.





He said pran pratishtha of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya was done during the rule of Modi government and Article 370 was scrapped from Jammu and Kashmir.





Shah accused Congress of not probing "scams" committed by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government. Telangana Rashtra Samithi later changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).





"Of all the scams committed by TRS, Congress is not investigating even one. Both TRS and Congress are together. Modiji will work for freeing Telangana from corruption. Both Congress and TRS do not celebrate Telangana Liberation Day because they are afraid of Majlis (AIMIM)," he said, adding that the BJP-led government has decided that it will celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day.





He said people of Telangana have decided to elect BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that BJP will end reservation for Muslims in Telangana and provide the benefit to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.