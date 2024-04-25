BJP has a history of mass killing: TMC





Speaking to ANI, Kunal Ghosh said, "BJP has a history of mass killing and murder so they can't show themselves as clean by throwing mud at some other party. There have been attacks against Mamata Banerjee earlier and to attack Abhishek Banerjee one person had come here but Kolkata police caught him."





Alleging political rivalry in the case, Ghosh stated that such attacks are tactics employed by those unable to defeat Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, and the TMC.





"This is not a matter of politics. Those who can't win against Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, and TMC, are finding another way to attack. The man who has been arrested has hinted towards a bigger conspiracy," he said.





Earlier on April 24, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed a BJP leader wanted to kill her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.





"One of the Gaddars (TMC turncoats) in the BJP said they would lob an explosive. If you hold a grudge against me, bomb me all you want. But you tried to kill Abhishek. However, we came to know of it in advance," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said at a public meeting at Birbhum.





The TMC supremo further claimed that the BJP would have shot her nephew if the latter had given them an appointment.





"They (BJP) even conducted a recce at his house, called him, asking for an appointment. Had Abhishek given him time, he would have shot and fled," Mamata said.





On April 22, Kolkata Police claimed to have apprehended a person associated with the 2008 Mumbai attacks, who was reportedly conducting surveillance of the residence and office of Abhishek Banerjee. -- ANI

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday reacted sharply to the alleged assassination attempt on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, saying that "BJP has a history of mass killing and murder."