RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
3 dead in massive fire in Patna hotel
April 25, 2024  14:21
At least 20 people were injured in the fire
At least 20 people were injured in the fire
Three dead, over 20 rescued after major fire breaks out in Patna hotel.

A massive fire broke out in a hotel near Golambar in the Kotwali police station area, in Patna on Thursday morning. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire. The fire extinguishing operation is still underway.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'I Don't Know What I Am Going To Do'
'I Don't Know What I Am Going To Do'

The political heat in West Bengal has been giving the rising mercury levels serious competition since the high court order.

Impact Player creates a lot of confusion: Axar
Impact Player creates a lot of confusion: Axar

'Every team is looking to play either a pure batter or a pure bowler as the Impact Player, and the all-rounders are not being used.'

Quality Control Orders: What does this mean for domestic industry?
Quality Control Orders: What does this mean for domestic industry?

From toys, footwear and furniture to insulated flasks, smart meters, and air coolers - the Central government over the last decade has mandated higher standards for production and imports of such items. Sample this: Till 2014, there...

Why Pant Apologised To IPL Cameraman
Why Pant Apologised To IPL Cameraman

Rishabh Pant was at his aggressive best as he hammered GT bowlers during his knock of an unbeaten 88.

Rahul, Hema in fray as 89 seats go to polls in 2nd phase
Rahul, Hema in fray as 89 seats go to polls in 2nd phase

In the second phase of Lok Sabha polls on Friday, polling is scheduled in all 20 seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, eight seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, seven in Madhya Pradesh, five...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances