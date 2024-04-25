3 dead in massive fire in Patna hotel

3 dead in massive fire in Patna hotelApril 25, 2024 14:21
At least 20 people were injured in the fire
Three dead, over 20 rescued after major fire breaks out in Patna hotel.
A massive fire broke out in a hotel near Golambar in the Kotwali police station area, in Patna on Thursday morning. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire. The fire extinguishing operation is still underway.
