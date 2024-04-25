2024 LS polls to be costliest ever at Rs 1.35L cr





The estimated expenditure is expected to reach a staggering Rs 1.35 lakh crore, more than double the Rs 60,000 crore spent in 2019, claimed N Bhaskara Rao, who chairs the Centre for Media Studies (CMS), a not-for-profit organisation, and has been tracking election spending for 35 years.





Rao stated that this comprehensive expenditure encompasses all spending, direct or indirect, related to polls, including that by political parties and organisations, candidates, the government, and the Election Commission.





With the BJP vying for a third consecutive term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, industry observers have noted the party's dominant presence in campaigns, irrespective of the mediums used for publicity.





In an interview with PTI, Rao said he revised the initial expenditure estimate from Rs 1.2 lakh crore to Rs 1.35 lakh crore, factoring in electoral bond disclosures and accounting for all election-related expenses. Initially, we estimated the expenditure at Rs 1.2 lakh crore.





However, post the electoral bond stake disclosures, we've revised the figure to Rs 1.35 lakh crore, he said, adding that this estimate covered spending that took place 3-4 months before voting dates were announced. Rao emphasised that money flowed into the process through various means beyond electoral bonds.





Recent observations by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed a "significant lack of transparency" in political funding in India. From 2004-05 to 2022-23, approximately 60 per cent of contributions to the nation's six major political parties, totalling Rs 19,083 crore, came from undisclosed sources, including funds from electoral bonds, it claimed.





The ADR has, however, refrained from providing any cumulative expenditure projections for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. -- PTI

