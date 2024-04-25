RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


10 Indians working with Russian military return: MEA
April 25, 2024  23:43
Ten Indian nationals working as support staff with the Russian military have been released and have returned to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi has been pressing Russia to ensure the return of all other citizens serving in similar positions in the Russian military.

"Ten such individuals have come back to India and they have been released and they have returned home," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing. 

After two Indians, working as support staff with the Russian military lost their lives, India last month called on its nationals to not risk their lives by taking up such jobs.

Jaiswal said the Indian side is very actively pursuing the case of all Indians serving with the Russian military at various levels, including with the foreign ministry, defence ministry and several other organisations in Russia.

"We are committed to bring back all the people who so far have got in touch with us and want to be released and repatriated and return back home," he said.

"We have been assured by the Russian side that the other Indians who are there, they'll also be released and will return home. We are working out those details," he said.

On the case of an Indian national from Jammu and Kashmir serving in the Russian military and whose relatives were allegedly asked by Indian officials to get in touch with Russian authorities to ensure his release, Jaiswal said Indian officials are in touch with Russian authorities over it.

We remain committed to bring him back as well, he said.

There were reports that said around 200 Indian nationals were recruited since last year to work as support with the Russian military.   -- PTI
