RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
When will bullet train run? Railways says...
April 24, 2024  16:49
Representational image
Representational image
The Indian Railways is unable to assess the completion date of the country's first bullet train project because all work tenders have not been awarded yet. 

 The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is constructing the 508 km long corridor, said this in response to an application under the Right to Information Act. 

 Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekhar Gaur sought to know if the NHSRCL is in a position to give a final date for the completion of the whole project though an application under the RTI. Responding to the same, the NHSRCL said, Completion date for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project (MAHSRP) can be assessed after award of all tenders/packages. 

 The project was launched in 2017 and initially it was scheduled to be ready by December 2023 but land acquisition issues as well as Covid delayed its progress significantly. 

 The Railways Ministry has officially announced the completion of the first phase, a 50-km long stretch between Surat and Bilimora, by August 2026. It also announced in January 2024 that 100 per cent land was acquired for the project. 

 The NHSRCL also said in response to the RTI application that rail tracks have not been laid yet, adding, however, by April 6, 2024, a total length of 157 km viaduct has been completed. 

 Providing an update on the progress work of the corridor, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed on X on March 28, 2024 that 295.5 km of pier work and 153 km of viaduct has been completed.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sreeshankar undergoes knee surgery
Sreeshankar undergoes knee surgery

Star Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar has undergone a surgery on his injured knee that ruled him out of the Paris Olympics in July-August.

Arti Singh's Star-Studded Sangeet
Arti Singh's Star-Studded Sangeet

Television actor Arti Singh, best known for her stint on Bigg Boss 13, is all set to get married on April 25 in Mumbai.

Sensex, Nifty climb on firm trend in global markets
Sensex, Nifty climb on firm trend in global markets

From the Sensex basket, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers. Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Reliance Industries and Titan were among...

'Sachin Paaji is like a god'
'Sachin Paaji is like a god'

Wishes poured in for the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 51 on Wednesday.

Not changing 2G judgment, non-auction allocation only for...: Sources
Not changing 2G judgment, non-auction allocation only for...: Sources

Captain Saurabh Vashisht said his heart is brimming with appreciation and reverence

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances