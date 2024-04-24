RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
What Pak-Iran joint statement says on Kashmir
April 24, 2024  19:56
image
Pakistan and Iran have agreed that the Kashmir issue should be resolved through 'peaceful means based on the will of the people' of the region, said a joint statement issued by the two countries after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's maiden visit on Wednesday.

President Raisi paid an official visit to Pakistan from April 22-24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian, as well as other members of the cabinet and senior officials.

Kashmir found its way into the joint statement issued at the conclusion of President Raisi's visit to Pakistan.

It stated that taking note of developments at regional and global levels, both sides stressed the importance of peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy to find mutually acceptable solutions to common challenges.

'Both sides highlighted the need to resolve the issue of Kashmir through dialogue and peaceful means based on the will of the people of that region, and in accordance with international law,' it stated.

India has previously rejected such statements by other countries on the Kashmir issue.

'The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh are and always will be integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has locus standi to comment on the same,' the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs has asserted repeatedly.

During a joint press conference after their talks on Monday, Prime Minister Sharif raked up the Kashmir issue and thanked Iran for its stance.

However, Iranian President Raisi refrained from mentioning Kashmir and instead talked about Iran's support for those fighting against oppression especially in Palestine, creating an impression that he had snubbed the desire of the Pakistani leader to say something on the issue.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gut Health Key To Prevent Chronic Illnesses
Gut Health Key To Prevent Chronic Illnesses

Maintaining the balance of gut microbiota is important as an imbalance, also known as dysbiosis, can cause or aggravate different diseases, including but not limited to digestive problems such as inflammatory bowel syndrome, mental...

Campaigning ends for 89 seats in Phase 2 of LS polls
Campaigning ends for 89 seats in Phase 2 of LS polls

Polling is scheduled in all 20 seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 7 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, 3 seats each in...

Dhoni, Ziva's Throwback Pic With Sushant
Dhoni, Ziva's Throwback Pic With Sushant

Dhoni is all smiles as he watches Sushant play with Ziva in the throwback photo.

BJP minority morcha leader expelled for criticising Modi
BJP minority morcha leader expelled for criticising Modi

Bikaner BJP minority morcha district president Usman Ghani, who expressed displeasure with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks in Rajasthan, was on Wednesday expelled from the party for 'tarnishing' its image.

HUL Q4 profit dips 1.53% to Rs 2,561 cr
HUL Q4 profit dips 1.53% to Rs 2,561 cr

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Wednesday reported a 1.53 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,561 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024 due to factors such as deflation and softening of commodity prices. The...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances