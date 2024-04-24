Wealth redistribution NOT in manifesto: Tharoor





"Nowhere does it (manifesto) talk about wealth redistribution. Nowhere does it talk about taking anybody's gold and snatching the mangalsutra of women. This is such preposterous attacks that we are seeing from the BJP. It is a measure of their desperation. They know that they are losing this election and they will fling any mud that they can," Tharoor told ANI.





Earlier, Prime Minister Modi last week alleged Congress wants to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among "those having more children".





Referring to reports about Congress's intention to redistribute wealth if elected to power, the Prime Minister said the party would conduct a survey and they would not even let Mangalsutra remain with women and "will go to this extent."





Commenting on the remarks made by the Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda over the concept of inheritance tax law, Tharoor said that one cannot take "anyone's personal opinion and then term it as the Congress party's intention".





"What Sam Pitoda has said is not in the manifesto. We are a democratic party, everyone has a right to their personal opinions. But once the document is approved by the Working Committee, that is all the party is standing behind. So, the party is saying - this is our document, read it.





Tharoor added, "Sam Pitroda is not in the manifesto committee. This is not part of our agenda. It is his personal opinion."

