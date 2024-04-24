RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


US warns Pak over trade deal with Iran
April 24, 2024  09:19
Anyone considering a business deal with Iran needs to be aware of the potential risk of sanctions from the United States, an official said on Tuesday.

"Just let me say broadly, we advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential risk of sanctions. But ultimately, the government of Pakistan can speak to their own foreign policy pursuits," Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department, said while responding to a question on a recent visit of the Iranian president to Pakistan.

During the visit, Pakistan and Iran signed eight MoUs (memoranda of understanding) and also agreed to push bilateral trade to USD 10 billion.

Early this week, the US imposed sanctions on suppliers to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme, including three companies from China.

"The sanctions were made because these were entities that were proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and the means of their delivery. These were entities based in the PRC (People's Republic of China), in Belarus, and that we have witnessed to have supplied equipment and other applicable items to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme," Patel said.

"They are following our October 23 designation of three PRC entities who have worked to supply Pakistan's missile programme. We are going to continue to disrupt and take actions against proliferation networks and concerning weapons of mass destruction procurement activities, wherever they may occur," he added.

At a separate news conference, Pentagon Press Secretary Patt Ryder said the US maintains good relations with Pakistan. "They are an important security partner in the region," he said. -- PTI 
