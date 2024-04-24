NIA arrests key accused in 2022 Attari border narcotics haul case





The key accused, Tahseem alias Mota son of Nafees Ahmad, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, is the seventh person to be arrested in the case, the statement issued by the NIA said.





Around 103 kg of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 700 crore, was seized by the Customs department in April 2022 after it was smuggled into India from Afghanistan through the Integrated Check Post, Attari, Amritsar.





The drugs were concealed in a consignment of liquorice roots (mulethi), according to the NIA.





"In a major breakthrough in the Attari border narcotics smuggling and seizure case, the NIA has arrested another key accused, involved in receiving the proceeds of drugs and channelising the same to the foreign-based absconding masterminds," the statement said.





Tahseem, a habitual offender, has been found to have received multiple cash deposits in his account from Punjab, it said. -- PTI

In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency has arrested the key accused in the 2022 Attari border narcotics haul case, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.