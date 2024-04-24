NIA arrests key accused in 2022 Attari border narcotics haul case

NIA arrests key accused in 2022 Attari border narcotics haul caseApril 24, 2024 00:25
File image
In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency has arrested the key accused in the 2022 Attari border narcotics haul case, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.
The key accused, Tahseem alias Mota son of Nafees Ahmad, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, is the seventh person to be arrested in the case, the statement issued by the NIA said.
Around 103 kg of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 700 crore, was seized by the Customs department in April 2022 after it was smuggled into India from Afghanistan through the Integrated Check Post, Attari, Amritsar.
The drugs were concealed in a consignment of liquorice roots (mulethi), according to the NIA.
"In a major breakthrough in the Attari border narcotics smuggling and seizure case, the NIA has arrested another key accused, involved in receiving the proceeds of drugs and channelising the same to the foreign-based absconding masterminds," the statement said.
Tahseem, a habitual offender, has been found to have received multiple cash deposits in his account from Punjab, it said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Search stepped up in J-K to nab terrorists behind murder of jawan's brother
The incident occurred on Monday night when the victim, Mohammad Razaq (40), came out of a mosque in his village Kunda Top under the Thanamandi police station area. Razaq's brother, Mohammad Tahir Choudhary, is a soldier in the...
IPL is the world's best domestic T20 competition by a long way: Ponting
Australian batting great Ricky Ponting on Tuesday hailed the Indian Premier League as the world's best domestic T20 competition "by a long way", saying it is one of the best places to learn for talented youngsters such as Jake...