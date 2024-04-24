LS polls: VPN services suspended in Rajouri

LS polls: VPN services suspended in RajouriApril 24, 2024 19:05
The authorities on Wednesday ordered the immediate suspension of VPN services till the end of the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
The decision to suspend virtual private networks (VPNs) was taken as a preventive measure to protect information on the Lok Sabha elections and other sensitive data from cyber attacks, Additional District Magistrate (Rajouri) Rajeev Kumar Khajuria said in an order.
"Whereas, a communication has been received from the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (Rajouri) regarding unprecedented high usage of VPNs during the past few days in different parts of this district by scores of suspicious Internet users," the order mentioned.
"Whereas, VPN transmits get encrypted and creates point to point tunnel, masks IP address and lets sidestep website blocks and firewall on Internet thus making data related to forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and other sensitive data vulnerable to cyber attacks," it added while announcing the suspension of all VPN services in mobile phones in the district till the end of the election process.
Rajouri is part of Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to the polls on May 7. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Indian IT sector staring at 2nd straight year of muted revenue growth: Crisil
The Indian IT services sector is staring at a second consecutive year of muted revenue growth due to modest increase in tech spends in Europe and the US, a domestic rating agency said on Wednesday. Crisil Ratings said it expects the...
Kotak Bank barred from onboarding customers online, issuing fresh credit cards
Cracking down on repeated non-compliance of IT norms, the RBI on Wednesday barred Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issuing fresh credit cards with immediate effect after...