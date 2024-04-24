RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
LS polls: VPN services suspended in Rajouri
April 24, 2024  19:05
image
The authorities on Wednesday ordered the immediate suspension of VPN services till the end of the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The decision to suspend virtual private networks (VPNs) was taken as a preventive measure to protect information on the Lok Sabha elections and other sensitive data from cyber attacks, Additional District Magistrate (Rajouri) Rajeev Kumar Khajuria said in an order.

"Whereas, a communication has been received from the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (Rajouri) regarding unprecedented high usage of VPNs during the past few days in different parts of this district by scores of suspicious Internet users," the order mentioned.

"Whereas, VPN transmits get encrypted and creates point to point tunnel, masks IP address and lets sidestep website blocks and firewall on Internet thus making data related to forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and other sensitive data vulnerable to cyber attacks," it added while announcing the suspension of all VPN services in mobile phones in the district till the end of the election process.

Rajouri is part of Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to the polls on May 7.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian IT sector staring at 2nd straight year of muted revenue growth: Crisil
Indian IT sector staring at 2nd straight year of muted revenue growth: Crisil

The Indian IT services sector is staring at a second consecutive year of muted revenue growth due to modest increase in tech spends in Europe and the US, a domestic rating agency said on Wednesday. Crisil Ratings said it expects the...

India may not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Report
India may not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Report

India are unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year, which could also be in the hybrid model like the 2023 Asia Cup.

Ajit Pawar's wife gets clean chit in MSCB 'scam' case
Ajit Pawar's wife gets clean chit in MSCB 'scam' case

The EOW stated in its closure report that it did not see any criminality or wrongdoing in the matter, adding that the bank in question did not suffer any losses in the process of sanctioning loans or selling the Jarandeshwar Sugar Mill.

Kotak Bank barred from onboarding customers online, issuing fresh credit cards
Kotak Bank barred from onboarding customers online, issuing fresh credit cards

Cracking down on repeated non-compliance of IT norms, the RBI on Wednesday barred Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issuing fresh credit cards with immediate effect after...

Sensex, Nifty climb on firm trend in global markets
Sensex, Nifty climb on firm trend in global markets

From the Sensex basket, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers. Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Reliance Industries and Titan were among...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances