J-K ADGP reviews security in J-K following killing of soldier's brother by terrorists
April 24, 2024  00:43
File image/ANI on Twitter
File image/ANI on Twitter
Jammu and Kashmir additional director general of police Anand Jain on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in the Union Territory's Rajouri district following the killing of a government employee by the terrorists. 

He stressed the need to maintain surveillance in the area in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections to prevent any disturbance by anti-national elements. 

Jain impressed upon the urgent need to leverage technology for the identification of terror networks and to emphasise on the use of data analytics to enhance functional efficiency. 

A search operation has been intensified in Rajouri to track down the terrorists involved in the killing of a man belonging to the Gujjar community. 

The incident occurred on Monday night when the victim, Mohammad Razaq (40), came out of a mosque in his village Kunda Top under the Thanamandi police station area. 

Razaq's brother, Mohammad Tahir Choudhary, is a soldier in the Territorial Army. While Razaq succumbed to his injuries, Choudhary escaped unhurt, according to the police. -- PTI
