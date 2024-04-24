J-K ADGP reviews security in J-K following killing of soldier's brother by terrorists

J-K ADGP reviews security in J-K following killing of soldier's brother by terroristsApril 24, 2024 00:43
File image/ANI on Twitter
Jammu and Kashmir additional director general of police Anand Jain on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in the Union Territory's Rajouri district following the killing of a government employee by the terrorists.
He stressed the need to maintain surveillance in the area in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections to prevent any disturbance by anti-national elements.
Jain impressed upon the urgent need to leverage technology for the identification of terror networks and to emphasise on the use of data analytics to enhance functional efficiency.
A search operation has been intensified in Rajouri to track down the terrorists involved in the killing of a man belonging to the Gujjar community.
The incident occurred on Monday night when the victim, Mohammad Razaq (40), came out of a mosque in his village Kunda Top under the Thanamandi police station area.
Razaq's brother, Mohammad Tahir Choudhary, is a soldier in the Territorial Army. While Razaq succumbed to his injuries, Choudhary escaped unhurt, according to the police. -- PTI
