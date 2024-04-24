J-K ADGP reviews security in J-K following killing of soldier's brother by terrorists





He stressed the need to maintain surveillance in the area in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections to prevent any disturbance by anti-national elements.





Jain impressed upon the urgent need to leverage technology for the identification of terror networks and to emphasise on the use of data analytics to enhance functional efficiency.





A search operation has been intensified in Rajouri to track down the terrorists involved in the killing of a man belonging to the Gujjar community.





The incident occurred on Monday night when the victim, Mohammad Razaq (40), came out of a mosque in his village Kunda Top under the Thanamandi police station area.





Razaq's brother, Mohammad Tahir Choudhary, is a soldier in the Territorial Army. While Razaq succumbed to his injuries, Choudhary escaped unhurt, according to the police. -- PTI

Jammu and Kashmir additional director general of police Anand Jain on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in the Union Territory's Rajouri district following the killing of a government employee by the terrorists.