Indira donated jewellery: Cong on mangalsutra jibe





"What sacrifice has any leader of the BJP-RSS ever made for the nation? They did not even participate in the National Movement. For elections, Modiji is lying to the people that their Mangalsutra shall not be safe. Congress governed this country for 55 years. Has that even happened once? Indira Gandhi donated her jewellery in the 1962 War. Pandit Motilal Nehru and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru donated their home to the freedom movement as Anand Bhawan in Allahabad. Our leaders have lived and sacrificed their life and blood for the nation," Kharge posted on X.





Earlier, Prime Minister Modi last week alleged Congress wants to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among "those having more children".





He said that those who left Congress these days have pointed towards the party's manifesto and said that the party has gone into "grasp of urban Naxals."





Referring to reports about Congress's intention to redistribute wealth if elected to power, the Prime Minister said the party would conduct a survey and they would not even let Mangalsutra remain with women and "will go to this extent."

