RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IMD issues heatwave alert for Mumbai from April 27 to 29
April 24, 2024  08:44
image
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Maharashtra's Thane, Raigad districts and parts of Mumbai from April 27 to 29.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair on Wednesday said there is an anti-cyclonic circulation over Thane, Raigad and parts of Mumbai which will lead to a rise in temperature.
 
The temperatures are likely to peak on April 27 and 28.
 
This is the second heatwave alert issued for Mumbai and neighbouring region this month. 

On April 15 and 16, Mumbai and its neighbouring areas had witnessed severe hot weather and temperatures in parts of Navi Mumbai reached 41 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had advised people to avoid prolonged heat exposure, drink sufficient water and stay hydrated, wear light coloured, loose and cotton clothes, cover head or use wet cloth or hat or umbrella while going out during afternoon hours, and schedule strenuous jobs during cooler times of the day. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong's Surat candidate goes 'incommunicado', may join BJP
Cong's Surat candidate goes 'incommunicado', may join BJP

Local Congress workers, led by city unit's working president Dinesh Savalia, staged a protest outside Kumbhani's locked house in Puna Gam area, calling him traitor and accusing him of giving a walkover to the BJP.

CSK Vs LSG: Who Played Best Knock? Vote!
CSK Vs LSG: Who Played Best Knock? Vote!

Marcus Stoinis' maiden IPL century lifts LSG to victory.

Russia to deliver 2 more S-400 missile system regiments to India next year
Russia to deliver 2 more S-400 missile system regiments to India next year

According to the original timeline, the ships were to be delivered by 2022, they said, attributing the delays in the delivery to Russia's war in Ukraine.

UPA govt took no military action after 26/11 because...: Jaishankar
UPA govt took no military action after 26/11 because...: Jaishankar

Describing India as a voice of the 'Global South' (comprising about 125 countries), he said the countries of the Global South trust India to take up their cause and positions in the world.

X user booked over deepfake video of Ranveer Singh
X user booked over deepfake video of Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh never said this, and he does not have any relation with any political party, his father said in the complaint.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances