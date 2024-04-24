ILU ILU going on between Cong, communists: Shah





Taking a dig at 'INDI Alliance', Amit Shah said that 'INDI Alliance' has been exposed and the fight between Communists and Congress is fake. They come together on one stage in Delhi but in Kerala, they fight against each other.





"This so-called 'INDI alliance' has been exposed. The two partners of the 'INDI Alliance' - Communists and Congress - come together on one stage in Delhi but in Kerala and Bengal they fight against each other. Their fight is fake... 'ilu-ilu' is going on between the Congress and Communist," Shah said.





"There are three pavilions in the state of Kerala one is of Communist, second is of Congress and Muslim League and third is of NDA. The Communist is finished off in the entire world and so is in the country; Congress is over in the nation, and the coming time is of BJP... Should a ban on PFI continue or not? The Congress and Communist party take the support of PFI...," the Union Minister further said.





Hitting out at Congress over its alleged involvement in the mining scam, Amit Shah said, "Congress and Communist leaders are involved in the black sand mining scam. In many scams, the involvement of CM's family members and his office has come to light. However, the Communist Party which speaks about transparency is not ready to speak a single word on its CM..."





The Home Minster further said the Lok Sabha polls this time is to make Modi the PM for a third time and to free Kerala from violence.





"This election is for making India become number 1 in agriculture, technology and manufacturing... This election is for making a violence-free Kerala. This is the time of the BJP," Shah said.





"All the surveys are showing that the entire Kerala is ready to move ahead with PM Modi. Kerala's farmers and fishermen are also ready to move ahead with PM Modi," he said.





All 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala will vote in a single phase on April 26. Counting will be held on June 4.

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held an election rally in Alappuzha for BJP candidate Sobha Surendran.