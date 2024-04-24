If you have two houses, Cong will take one: Modi





Addressing a poll rally in Ambikapur, the headquarters of Surguja district in Chhattisgarh, he also alleged that the Congress wanted to impose inheritance tax in the country and snatch the assets and rights of people and their children.





"The Congress's eyes are not only on your reservation, but also on your earnings, your houses, shops and farms. The 'shehzada' of Congress (apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi) says they will conduct an X-ray of the property of every house and every family in the country. The Congress will snatch all these things from you and they say that they will equally distribute them," he said.





"Do you know to whom they will distribute it after looting it from you, Modi asked, to which the people replied in affirmative. "I need not tell you to whom they will distribute it to," he added. Modi further said the "dangerous intentions" of Congress are coming to the fore one by one and now it says it will impose inheritance tax.





"They (Congress) want to snatch your assets and rights of your children," Modi added. "If you have two houses, Congress govt will take one, if you have two vehicles, they will take one and give to their vote bank," PM Modi.





He said Congress' history has been to destroy the country for the sake of power.





"Terrorism and Naxalism spread in the country and who was responsible for this? As a result of Congress' misrule and negligence, the country was being ruined. Today, the BJP government has been taking stern action against Naxalism and terrorism. Some forces want a "weak" government of the Congress and "INDI" alliance to be in power in the country as they thought that if India becomes 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant), their shops will be shut, he said.





