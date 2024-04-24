RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
If you have two houses, Cong will take one: Modi
April 24, 2024  15:53
Did the Congress score a self goal on the inheritance tax statement?
Did the Congress score a self goal on the inheritance tax statement?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the Congress, saying the "vote bank-hungry" party wanted to implement reservation on the basis of religion. 

Addressing a poll rally in Ambikapur, the headquarters of Surguja district in Chhattisgarh, he also alleged that the Congress wanted to impose inheritance tax in the country and snatch the assets and rights of people and their children.

"The Congress's eyes are not only on your reservation, but also on your earnings, your houses, shops and farms. The 'shehzada' of Congress (apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi) says they will conduct an X-ray of the property of every house and every family in the country. The Congress will snatch all these things from you and they say that they will equally distribute them," he said.

"Do you know to whom they will distribute it after looting it from you, Modi asked, to which the people replied in affirmative. "I need not tell you to whom they will distribute it to," he added. Modi further said the "dangerous intentions" of Congress are coming to the fore one by one and now it says it will impose inheritance tax. 

"They (Congress) want to snatch your assets and rights of your children," Modi added. "If you have two houses, Congress govt will take one, if you have two vehicles, they will take one and give to their vote bank," PM Modi.

He said Congress' history has been to destroy the country for the sake of power. 

"Terrorism and Naxalism spread in the country and who was responsible for this? As a result of Congress' misrule and negligence, the country was being ruined. Today, the BJP government has been taking stern action against Naxalism and terrorism. Some forces want a "weak" government of the Congress and "INDI" alliance to be in power in the country as they thought that if India becomes 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant), their shops will be shut, he said.

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EC examines Cong's complaint against Modi's speech
EC examines Cong's complaint against Modi's speech

Modi on Sunday suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.

If Congress is nothing, then...: Kharge's dig at Modi
If Congress is nothing, then...: Kharge's dig at Modi

Why is the saffron party welcoming corrupt people to their fold, the veteran leader asked.

Zydus gets China nod for kidney disease drug
Zydus gets China nod for kidney disease drug

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences said on Tuesday that a new drug application for its oral drug Desidustat used in treating anaemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients had been accepted by the National Medical Products...

Former wrestler Narsingh Yadav elected chairman
Former wrestler Narsingh Yadav elected chairman

Former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Narsingh Pancham Yadav was elected chairman of the Wrestling Federation of India's Athletes' Commission in Varanasi on Wednesday, completing a process that was mandated by the sport's world...

BJP slams Cong over Sam Pitroda's inheritance tax remarks
BJP slams Cong over Sam Pitroda's inheritance tax remarks

Congress General Secretary (Communications), Jairam Ramesh said that Pitroda expressed his opinions freely on issues he feels strongly about, however, that does not always reflect the stand of the party.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances