Gadkari faints at rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal
April 24, 2024  17:31
image
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday fainted while speaking at an election rally in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. The BJP leader was campaigning at Pusad which comes under the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency. 

As he suffered a fainting fit, the security personnel accompanying him carried him off-stage. The minister, however, recovered after a few minutes and completed his speech. 

"Felt uneasy due to heat at a rally at Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely alright and on my way to Warud to take part in the next rally," the 66-year-old leader said in a post on X. PTI
