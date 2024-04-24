RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fugitive UP gangster, girlfriend held in Thailand: Police
April 24, 2024  00:16
Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kaana, a fugitive gangster of western Uttar Pradesh wanted in multiple cases by the Noida police, has been arrested in Thailand, official sources in Noida said on Tuesday. 

Along with him, his girlfriend Kajal Jha has also been taken into custody by the authorities in Thailand, they said. 

Nagar, who is allegedly involved in scrap trade, has been booked under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after an FIR was lodged against him at the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida on January 2 this year. 

The 42-year-old gangster is also an accused in a gang-rape case lodged at the Noida Sector 39 police station on December 28, 2023, according to officials. 

"The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have been in touch with the Interpol and local authorities abroad. A look out circular and red corner notice were also issued against him in January this year over suspicion that he could flee the country," a senior police officer said, confirming that Nagar and Jha have been apprehended in Thailand. 

The accused would be brought back to Greater Noida after due legal proceedings for trial in the cases underway against them here, the officer said, but shared no further details. -- PTI
