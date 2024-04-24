RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
FIR filed over BJP's social media post: EC
April 24, 2024  19:10
image
A first information report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday over a social media post by the Bharatiya Janata Party's official handle which allegedly sought to promote hatred and enmity between different groups and classes, Election Commission (EC) officials said.

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer stated that the FIR has been lodged by the Flying Squads Team of Malleswaram assembly constituency against the post on 'X'  on April 23 titled 'Congress Manifesto or Muslim League Manifesto'.

'The FIR under sections 125 of the Representation of the People Act and 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code is booked on April 24 for promoting hatred and enmity between different groups and classes of citizens,' the post said.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases in Karnataka -- on April 26 and May 7.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian IT sector staring at 2nd straight year of muted revenue growth: Crisil
Indian IT sector staring at 2nd straight year of muted revenue growth: Crisil

The Indian IT services sector is staring at a second consecutive year of muted revenue growth due to modest increase in tech spends in Europe and the US, a domestic rating agency said on Wednesday. Crisil Ratings said it expects the...

India may not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Report
India may not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Report

India are unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year, which could also be in the hybrid model like the 2023 Asia Cup.

Ajit Pawar's wife gets clean chit in MSCB 'scam' case
Ajit Pawar's wife gets clean chit in MSCB 'scam' case

The EOW stated in its closure report that it did not see any criminality or wrongdoing in the matter, adding that the bank in question did not suffer any losses in the process of sanctioning loans or selling the Jarandeshwar Sugar Mill.

Kotak Bank barred from onboarding customers online, issuing fresh credit cards
Kotak Bank barred from onboarding customers online, issuing fresh credit cards

Cracking down on repeated non-compliance of IT norms, the RBI on Wednesday barred Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issuing fresh credit cards with immediate effect after...

Sensex, Nifty climb on firm trend in global markets
Sensex, Nifty climb on firm trend in global markets

From the Sensex basket, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers. Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Reliance Industries and Titan were among...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances