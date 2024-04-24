FIR filed over BJP's social media post: EC

FIR filed over BJP's social media post: ECApril 24, 2024 19:10
A first information report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday over a social media post by the Bharatiya Janata Party's official handle which allegedly sought to promote hatred and enmity between different groups and classes, Election Commission (EC) officials said.
Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer stated that the FIR has been lodged by the Flying Squads Team of Malleswaram assembly constituency against the post on 'X' on April 23 titled 'Congress Manifesto or Muslim League Manifesto'.
'The FIR under sections 125 of the Representation of the People Act and 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code is booked on April 24 for promoting hatred and enmity between different groups and classes of citizens,' the post said.
The Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases in Karnataka -- on April 26 and May 7. -- PTI
Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer stated that the FIR has been lodged by the Flying Squads Team of Malleswaram assembly constituency against the post on 'X' on April 23 titled 'Congress Manifesto or Muslim League Manifesto'.
'The FIR under sections 125 of the Representation of the People Act and 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code is booked on April 24 for promoting hatred and enmity between different groups and classes of citizens,' the post said.
The Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases in Karnataka -- on April 26 and May 7. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Indian IT sector staring at 2nd straight year of muted revenue growth: Crisil
The Indian IT services sector is staring at a second consecutive year of muted revenue growth due to modest increase in tech spends in Europe and the US, a domestic rating agency said on Wednesday. Crisil Ratings said it expects the...
Kotak Bank barred from onboarding customers online, issuing fresh credit cards
Cracking down on repeated non-compliance of IT norms, the RBI on Wednesday barred Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issuing fresh credit cards with immediate effect after...