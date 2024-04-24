ED attaches assets of Sena (UBT) MP Sanay Raut's alleged associate





The immovable properties are located in and around Palghar, Dapoli, Raigad and Thane, it said. Both Sanjay Raut and Pravin Raut were arrested in this case by the Enforcement Directorate.





The money laundering case stems from a Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) FIR. A company named Guru Ashish Construction Pvt. Ltd., of which Pravin Raut was a director was given the work to redevelop the Patra chawl in the Goregaon area of Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai for the rehabilitation of 672 tenants. The ED said in a statement that there had been "significant financial misconduct" while doing this redevelopment.

The ED on Wednesday said it has attached land parcels worth more than Rs 73 crore of Pravin Raut, an alleged associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to purported irregularities in the redevelopment of Mumbai's Patra Chawl.