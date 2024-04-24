RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to meet Kejriwal at Tihar today
April 24, 2024  09:36
Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj will meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
   
The Delhi chief minister who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case on March 21 has not stepped down and the Aam Aadmi Party has asserted that he will continue to run the government from jail.
 
Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak met Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on April 15.
 
After the meeting, Pathak told reporters that Kejriwal will meet two ministers each week and review the progress of work under their respective departments.
 
After his arrest, Kejriwal had sent messages to his ministers to address issues such as water supply and availability of medicines in government hospitals. He also asked party MLAs to visit their constituencies and offer help to the people there. -- PTI 
US warns Pak of 'potential risk' over trade deal with Iran
Early this week, the US imposed sanctions on suppliers to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme, including three companies from China.

Not just power-hitting, but it was smart batting: KL hails Stoinis
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul was all praise for Marcus Stoinis' match-winning 63-ball-124 not out against Chennai Super Kings as he felt that the home team's score of 210 for 4 was at least 30 runs above-par on that particular...

Take The '80s Bollywood Quiz
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

How To Deal With Office Politics? Ask rediffGURUS
rediffGURU Krishna Kumar offers expert advice on how you can polish your skills and perform better at work.

Meet The Youngest Dalit Lady Candidate
'If people don't see you, they might be hesitant, but once they see you, they are confident that this is the person they will vote for,' says political debutant Shambhavi Choudhury, 25, alumnus of the Lady Sriram College and the Delhi...

