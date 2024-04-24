Cong eyeing your earnings, houses, shops: PM





Addressing a poll rally in Ambikapur, the headquarters of Surguja district in Chhattisgarh, PM Modi also said the Congress wanted to impose inheritance tax in the country and snatch the rights of people's children.





"Some forces want a "weak" government of the Congress and "INDI" alliance in the country as they thought that if India becomes 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant), their shops will be shut," he said.





"Today when I have come to Surguja, I want to present the Muslim League thinking of the Congress in front of the country. When their manifesto was released, on the same day I had said, and saying today also that the Congress manifesto has the imprint of Muslim League," Modi said. "When the Constitution was being drafted, it was decided under the leadership of Babasaheb Ambedkar that there would be no reservation on the basis of religion in India," he said.





"If there will be reservation then it will be for by Dalit brothers and sisters and tribal brothers and sisters," he said. "But the vote bank hungry Congress never cared about the words of the great personalities, sanctity of the Constitution and the words of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Years ago, the Congress made an attempt to implement reservation on the basis of religion in Andhra Pradesh. Then Congress has planned to implement it in the entire country," Modi said.





"They talked about implementing 15 per cent reservation on the basis of religion and said it will be done after curtailing the quota of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, he added. In its 2009 manifesto, Congress's intention was the same and in the 2014 manifesto, it clearly said it will not leave this issue," the prime minister said.





The Congress wanted to change the Constitution and hand over rights of the SCs, STs and OBCs to its vote bank, he said.





"The intention of the Congress is not good, it is not according to the Constitution, social justice and secularism. If anyone can protect your reservation, it is the BJP," Modi said.





"The Congress's eyes are not only on your reservation, but also on your earnings, your houses, shops and farms. The 'shehzada' of Congress (apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi) says they will conduct an X-ray of the property of every house and every family in the country. The Congress will snatch all these from you and they say that they will equally distribute them," he said.





"Do you know to whom they will distribute it after "looting" it from you?" Modi asked, to which the people replied in affirmative.





"I need not to tell you to whom they will distribute," he added. Modi further said the "dangerous intentions" of Congress are coming to forth one by one and now it says it will impose inheritance tax.





"The advisor of shehzada of the shahi parivar, who was also the advisor to the shehzada's father, had said that more tax should be imposed on the middle class and those who earn by toiling hard. Now the Congress says it will impose inheritance tax. It will impose tax on the assets inherited by people from their parents. Now, the panja (Congress poll symbol) will snatch the assets from your children," he said without taking any name.





The Congress' mantra is "loot of Congress zindagi ke sath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi", he said. "They (Congress) want to snatch your assets and rights of your children," Modi added. The PM also said he had come to seek people's blessings for a developed Chhattisgarh and a developed India.

