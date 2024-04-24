RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


150 trucks stranded as blast damages Manipur bridge
April 24, 2024  22:15
A powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blast damaged a key bridge along the NH2 in Manipur, leaving over 150 trucks taking essential commodities to the state capital Imphal stranded in Senapati district on Wednesday.

Unidentified miscreants triggered the powerful IED explosion which damaged the bridge between Koubru Leikha and Saparmeina in Kangpokpi district at around 12.45 am, an officer said.

No casualties were reported in the blast which formed three craters in the middle portion of the bridge in the ethnic violence-affected state.

The Manipur government suspended the movement of heavy vehicles between Saparmeina and Koubru Leikha along NH 2 'with immediate effect to avoid any untoward incidents'.

According to the order issued by the Kangpokpi District Magistrate, "Light unloaded and light passenger vehicles may pass through strict regulation for the moment."

The superintendent of police of Kangpokpi shall regulate the traffic until an alternate route is found, it said.

"Over 150 trucks were stranded because of the blast. The trucks were carrying essential items on NH-2," an official said.

The highway connects landlocked Manipur and its capital Imphal with Nagaland's Dimapur and is the major lifeline of the state. Security personnel have cordoned off the bridge, he said, adding that an investigation into the IED blast has been initiated.

The IED explosion occurred hours after gunfights broke out between village volunteers of the two warring communities in Imphal West district. Over 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjacent hills-based Kukis since May last year.   -- PTI

IMAGE: A bridge on the National Highway 2 is partially damaged due to an IED explosion, in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo
