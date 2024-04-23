Would you sit in dirty drain water?April 23, 2024 16:09
From Kerala, a look at what's happening in Madhya Pradesh: Protesting against the Shipra river getting polluted, Congress party's Ujjain Lok Sabha candidate Mahesh Parmar sits in overflowing drain water entering the river, in Ujjain. He also took a dip in the river.
"Today, after taking a dip in the Shipra River, I took a vow that until the Shipra River is purified and the discharge of sewage into it is stopped, I will fight for Shipra Maa till my last breath. I request the people of Ujjain that this is a matter of honour and pride for Ujjain. Please come to the streets and fight for this cause," Parmar said.
