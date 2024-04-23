Scan and be informed

Scan and be informedApril 23, 2024 15:46
Pic: Archana Masih/Rediff.com
Congress supporters at Shashi Tharoor's meeting at Kowdiar Park. If you want to know more about the Thiruvananthapuram candidate and what he has done for the constituency, all you need to do is scan the T-shirt.
TOP STORIES
Australian journalist 'forced' to leave India for her reportage
Avani Dias, the South Asia Bureau Chief of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, said she had to leave India on April 19, the day the Lok Sabha elections started after the government objected to her reporting on the assassination of...