SC asks Ramdev: Apology same size as your ads?April 23, 2024 11:55
Hearing the misleading ads case against Patanjali Ayurved, the Supreme Court today asked if the size of an apology it put out in newspapers today was similar to its full-page advertisements of its products.
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Patanjali founders Ramdev and Balkrishna, said they have filed a fresh set of apologies before the court.
Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved MD Balkrishna tell the court they have published apology in newspapers. SC asks them to to place on record apology published in newspapers within two days.
Rohatgi said the apology was published in 67 newspapers at a cost of ₹ 10 lakh. "Has the apology been published prominently? Same font and size as your earlier advertisements?" Justice Hima Kohli asked. When Mr Rohatgi said the company had spent lakhs, the court replied, "We are not bothered."
