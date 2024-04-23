Sachin Pilot to flag off 'scan me' initiative in Thiruvananthapuram

Sachin Pilot to flag off 'scan me' initiative in ThiruvananthapuramApril 23, 2024 15:52
Pic: Nikhil Lakshman/Rediff.com
Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor said earlier today that the only account that the BJP can open in Kerala is a bank account. This function at Kowdiar Park in Thiruvananthapuram helmed by Tharoor and Sachin Pilot is to flag off a 'scan and know your candidate' programme.
