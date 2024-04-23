Sachin Pilot joins Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram

Sachin Pilot joins Shashi Tharoor in ThiruvananthapuramApril 23, 2024 15:43
Pic: Nikhil Lakshman/Rediff.com
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is joined by AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot in Thiruvananthapuram's Kowdiar Park. Pilot who has been camping in Kerala, which goes to the polls on April 26 in a single phase, will also be part of a bike rally today.
