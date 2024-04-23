RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rights abuses in Manipur after ethnic conflict: US report
April 23, 2024  00:30
File image/ANI Photo
There were significant human rights abuses in Manipur after the outbreak of ethnic conflict, the US State Department said on Monday in its Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the incident as shameful and urged action on the case, it said. 

In its annual report of the State Department, which is mandated by the US Congress, it also mentions the raids by tax authorities on the office of the British Broadcasting Corporation, the conviction and sentencing to two years of prison to Rahul Gandhi by a court in Gujarat. 

Released by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the report mentions some of the positive developments on the issue of human rights and freedom of expression and gathering in the year 2023, the duration of the report. 

In July, the government permitted a march in Srinagar, the main city of Kashmir, allowing Shia Muslims to mark the religious Muharram event. 

This procession represented the first government-sanctioned recognition of the event in Srinagar since it was banned in 1989. 

The government imposed some restrictions on the use of slogans or the display of logos of any banned organisations, it said. India has previously criticised the US for releasing reports on human rights and religious freedoms based on "misinformation and flawed understanding." -- PTI
