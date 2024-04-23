My every moment is for you, for India: Modi





"...Jis Congress se Delhi ka bharosa tak uth gaya ho, uspar Chhattisgarh bharosa kaise kar sakta hai?... There is a fight going on within the INDI Alliance. Two days ago, there was a rally of INDI alliance in Jharkhand, where heads were broken and clothes were torn in public. When INDI alliance had their first rally, there were so many people holding each other's hands on the stage. And now in their last rally, it could be seen that almost half of the people have left them.





"In Delhi, where the royal family of Congress lives, the vote of the royal family will not go to Congress and they ask you to vote for them. Because where the royal family lives, there is no Congress candidate...





"When you gave me chance to serve you, the first thing I did was to stop loot by Congress. I promise you that I will uproot Maoism and Naxalism. Congress encouraged violence to hide its corruption. Whenever Congress was in power, it derailed development.





"My every moment is for you, for the country," he tells the crowds

Chhattisgarh: Addressing a public rally in Mahasamund, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Voting for the Bastar seat was held in Chhattisgarh on 19th April. Voting was also held in other states of the country and the first phase of voting has made things clear. The mind of the country speaks to make a powerful developed India and a strong government has to be formed, hence the public has trust only on BJP."