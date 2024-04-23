RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mrs Kejriwal prays at temple amid insulin row
April 23, 2024  15:29
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place today, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

A Delhi court today ruled that Arvind Kejriwal will remain in jail till May 7. 
Judicial custody of Kejriwal, Kavitha extended till May 7
A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam till May 7.

Salman firing case: 2 pistols, bullets found in river
The Mumbai police's crime branch has recovered two pistols, magazines and bullets from the Tapi river in Gujarat during a search operation to recover weapons allegedly used in the firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's...

Regina Makes A Pledge
Monday was a busy day for film folk, and we tell you just how they spent it.

Australian journalist 'forced' to leave India for her reportage
Avani Dias, the South Asia Bureau Chief of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, said she had to leave India on April 19, the day the Lok Sabha elections started after the government objected to her reporting on the assassination of...

Proud mom says Gukesh's win 'yet to sink in'
Gukesh's journey wasn't easy as his family dug into their savings and also turned to crowd-funding to fuel his dream.

